El periodista K Ezequiel Guazzora está prófugo desde las PASO

No se presentó a votar porque sabía que lo estaban buscando. Lo acusan de pagarle a una mujer para tener relaciones con una menor.

El juez Santiago Carlos Bignone, a cargo del juzgado de instrucción número 54, dispuso la orden de detención del periodista militante Ezequiel Guazzora en una causa en la que está acusado de haberle pagado a una mujer para tener relacione sexuales con su hija, de apenas 15 años.

Guazzora está técnicamente en calidad de “rebelde”. “No está a derecho”, confirmaron fuentes judiciales citadas por la agencia NA.

El juez ordenó la detención el 14 de agosto, un día después de las PASO. Igualmente, el militante K no fue a votar, según reveló Clarín, porque alguien le habría avisado que estaba por salir la orden. Ese mismo domingo, sin embargo, la Justicia detuvo a una mujer de 44 años que es la madre de la víctima y por quien Guazzora habría conocido a la denunciante.

Guazzora ya tiene una condena en suspenso por violencia de género contra su ex pareja, la ex diputada kirchnerista Stella Maris Córdoba.

No es el único escándalo. En 2021, atropelló a un efectivo de la Policía luego de una discusión en un garage. 

 