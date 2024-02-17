El peronismo aturdido por el efecto Milei y la falta de liderazgos alternativos

Reapareció Cristina, señal que todo seguirá igual. Hay dos jefes de escritorio. Preocupa que el fenómeno Milei se quede un largo rato.

Cristina regresó a la agenda política con un documento de 33 páginas donde critica política y técnicamente el plan Milei-Caputo. Su retorno a la discusión pública demuestra, tras la estrepitosa derrota de Sergio Massa, que Ella vuelve a ocupar espacios ante la falta de iniciativa de cuadros alternativos.

La pregunta que se hace el peronismo es la de siempre: ¿Hay liderazgo posible mientras nadie se le anime?

Tras trascender un supuesto off donde la ex presidenta estaría preocupada por el “éxito” del nuevo mandatario, su reaparición intentó poner la marca opositora al neoliberalismo -libertario, sin la misma suerte de la repercusión que tuvo la cantante Pop, Lali Esposito.

Tímidamente, hay dirigentes que empiezan a charlar la posibilidad de convocar a mesas de dirigentes con poder territorial para discutir la renovación de autoridades partidarias.

El actual cuadro de situación es de aturdimiento dentro del PJ. Siguen siendo jefes formales partidarios: Alberto (el auto exiliado en España) en la chapa nacional y Máximo Kirchner en el fuero provincial, como un heredero sin legitimidad entre sus pares.

Alberto está callado por obvias razones tras su calamitoso gobierno,  mientras que el hijo de Cristina no habla, salvo en sus círculos cerrados y cuidados por aspectos de personalidad que le marcan un límite a sus aspiraciones en un partido que siempre busca lideres carismáticos.

Alberto está callado por obvias razones tras su calamitoso gobierno, mientras que el hijo de Cristina no habla

En ese contexto, Kicillof parecer ser una de las alternativa para tomar posesión del principal cargo partidario, según especulan los dirigentes inquietos. Genera, en este caso,  también mucha incertidumbre interna sus reales posibilidades de liderar al peronismo, en tan difícil coyuntura, con un marco de escasez en plena gestión como gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires. A Katopodis lo mandaron a la pílela mediática contra las medidas del gobierno nacional.

La otra voz que asoma para la renovación es la del mandatario cordobés Martín Llaryora. Milei también lo eligió de adversario, cuando en en realidad, en el parlamento, sus legisladores fueron proclives a ayudar a las reformas. La salida de la Anses de Osvaldo Giordano generó dudas sobre la sustentabilidad de lineas dialoguistas en la huestes del peronismo cordobés. O en definitiva Llaryora va armando su camino propio al del viejo caudillo, Juan Schiaretti.

Hay agua estancada en las trincheras peronistas. Están los que dicen “hay que esperar qué choquen solos” y otros que anticipan que esa especulación es más de creencias que de acción política. Mientras, con todas sus contradicciones estrafalarias, el nuevo poder avanza con el ajuste.

Horacio Caride

 