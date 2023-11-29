El peronismo en shock busca recuperar un legado o quizás un modesta fórmula del eterno retorno

Como le pasó en el 83′, la estrepitosa derrota dejó desubicado al partido fundado por Perón. Se busca un Jefe opositor pero algo más si quieren evitar la extinción.

El legado es una palabra de peso político e histórico determinante. En el siglo pasado, las referencias de un legado político pasaron por Yrigoyen y el General Perón. Ambos, fueron fundadores de los dos partidos protagonistas de las principales transformaciones del campo popular que atravesaron los períodos de entre guerras y post segunda Guerra Mundial. Caído el Muro de Berlín, la moda fue hablar del fin de las ideologías. Simplificaciones interpretativas que no evitan repensar esa relación entre represéntate y representado herida en el orgullo y en la esencia democrática.

Los líderes actuales contienen otro tipo de envases.  El perfil carismático del fenómeno de masas dejó lugar a un pragmatismo de un extremo profesionalismo, que desatendió al votante en sus problemática vidas diarias. Las movilizaciones son protagonizadas, en la actualidad,  por desesperanzados o revanchistas hartos de los malos resultados de sus gobiernos. En este contexto, tan complejo de traducir, un personaje disruptivo (Javier Milei) llegó a consagrarse presidente de los argentinos con el 57% de los votos. Un número francamente mentiroso, ante lo binario de un balotaje y la oferta pauperizada que tuvo este último acto electoral.

Massa que pensaba ser jefe de la oposición como hipótesis mínima, pasó a ser un futuro profesor de alguna materia en el exterior. Igual que el presidente saliente, que trascendió que irá a radicarse un tiempo a España. ¿Marbella? Como fuera, una gran paradoja que los dirigentes que sostuvieron que “no es una mierda vivir en la Argentina”, necesiten tomar distancia casi obligada por las circunstancias.

Los grandes líderes sufrieron exilios obligados o auto exilios por ser ignorados por el paso inevitable del tiempo. Los actuales dirigentes se parecen a memes que tratan de inmortalizarse en una selfie. En el 83, en pleno regreso de las reglas de convivencia democrática, e peronismo acusado de connivencia con los militares, recibió un escarmiento sorprendente en las urnas.

Las actuales circunstancias lo encuentran deshilachado por promesas incumplidas,  y un pecado imperdonable para  un partido que nació incluyendo pobres a un sistema expulsivo y que se fue transformando en una administración de desclasados.

Como le sucedió al radicalismo , tras sus malos pasos gubernamentales y experiencias aliancistas truncas, el peronismo está punto de caer en un esquema de partido testimonial , con el agravante que ni siquiera el relato resulta creíble.

Otra vez, los gobernadores sobrevivientes deberán re capitular y atreverse como organización política a realizar una profunda autocrítica.  Más que búsqueda de uh hilo aromático del legado, los náufragos del 19 N tienen que volver a ocupar el centro de la escena y ocuparse del algo más que tratar de resistir en las urnas o en las calles.

Axel Kicillof había pregonado, antes de la hecatombe que el peronismo,  comenzar a tocar otra música y no quedarse en los viejos jingles. El gobernador reelecto asoma como el principal opositor y quizás deba asumir pronto el liderazgo del partido . Hay voces que piden urgentes pasos al costado . ¿Pueden , acaso, seguir presidiendo el partido nacional y el provincial , mariscales de la derrota?

La provincia de Buenos Aires quedó o como el último bastión de la resistencia, palabra también de muchísimo volumen en el peronismo , y eje de sobre actuaciones para la tribuna. Pocos salvaron la ropa de los intendentes ante la plaga de votos libertarios.

Poca sangre joven emergió para darles una inyección de esperanza. Las pocas noticias auspiciosas llegas desde Córdoba, con el mandatario electo Martín Miguel Llaryora . Este dirigente al igual que el saliente, Juan Schiaretti representan una rareza dentro del movimiento en crisis. Peronismo anti k a la máxima expresión.

Milei ganó en la provincia mediterránea con el 75 % de los votos, mucho más que lo que había conseguido por si solo el Gato,  en el 2015. Tentador colchón para acompañar la Grieta eterna , pero un verdadero peligro en vistas a recuperar la identidad de un partido en llamas. No vaya a ser que el electorado cordobés, como en otros lugares con cierta identidad de tradición justicialista , se vayan olvidando definitivamente del legado. El peronismo tiene el espejo delante de radicalismo desperfilado que terminó siendo un acople de otros proyectos de terceras opciones, cómo la que representó el PRO.

Alfonsín, Menem, Néstor y Cristina fueron los últimos exponentes de la raza de los legados administrados. El León Milei irrumpió y es muy factible que aunque su paso dejé mayores problemas que soluciones, su mensaje anti casta será difícil de erradicar.

Horacio Caride

 

 