El peronismo enmudecido ante la consolidación de la pobreza

De 40 años de democracia 27 (mas de la mitad) fueron administrados por el peronismo. ¿La raíz del problema o el fracaso es de todos?

Transcurría el 2008 , y en un programa de cable que pululaba por Metro ,Adolfo Rodriguez Saa , quedaba shockeado ante una sencilla pregunta que lo interpelaba a él y sus colegas partidarios que gobernaron , muchas veces en forma hegemónica, los destinos de la democracias en estos 40 años de vida.  ¿ Por qué fracasaron siendo un partido cuyo mandato es principalmente ocuparse de los pobres?

Balbuceó una respuesta de compromiso, tras unos segundos de aspirar un profundo silencio. Cuando terminó la grabación del programa, en la calle Esparza , el dirigente puntano le dijo al periodista : “la verdad es que me cagaste”.

Cuando se pierde el norte de la esencia en al construcción cultural  de un colectivo social , la crisis identitaria es inevitable. B.B King murió tocando blues , seguramente trasladando a otro genero musical , la Mona seguirá hasta el fin de sus días enarbolando el cuarteto. ¿Qué música interpreta hoy el peronismo , hace mas de 20 años bajo las riendas de la lógica kirchnerista?

El principal problema que tiene el oficialismo peronista filo k , en esta campaña reseteada hacia octubre, es precisamente en no haber curado las asimetrías sociales sino por el contrario se petrificaron en el universo de la resignación.

Sus punteros políticos perdieron credibilidad ante los olvidados. En el partido populoso de La Matanza , una cantante de cumbia con el sello de Milei, El Dipy, quedó segundo votado, por alrededor de 150 mil matanceros.

La Argentina en el 83 , saliendo de la oscura dictadura, tuvo (antes de la hiperinflación) un indice de pobreza cercano al 20 % de la población,  Tras un primer mandato de estabilización , Menem en su segunda presidencia hizo saltar la pobreza a un 27 % , además de incrementar profundamente las asimetrías sociales entre los ricos y pobres.

La crisis del 2001 , con el gobierno  Aliancista fracasado  de Chupete y Chacho , los números subieron a un 46 % de la población . Nunca más bajaron. del piso del 30 %. , que fue lo máximo que el primer gobierno de Néstor pudo reparar viniendo de un 62 % del períodos Duhalde.  Cristina se fue con un 30% de pobres y Macri que prometió “Pobreza Cero” , culminó con 35% .

El fallido gobierno de Alberto se encamina a culminar su mandato con 3 dígitos de inflación. interanual y unos 20 millones de argentinos sumergidos en la pobreza.

El fracaso es generalizado de nuestra dirigencia y en general de una sociedad acostumbrada a la administración de al decadencia,  En la actualidad , este gobierno de patente peronista , se retira envuelto en una feroz pela interna sobre la concepción distributiva en una nacion con  muchos menos recursos económicos a la vista. A parte, la política de coaliciones no ha podido trazas puentes de diálogos mínimos para afrontar este flagelo.

En las provincias del interior es aun mas contundente el fracaso en números de continuidad en el poder,. Al menos siete provincias fueron gobernadas en los últimos 30 años por el mismo color político, Una caso paradigmático es el de Formosa que tuvo tan solo tres gobernadores m todos peronistas, desde el 83 en adelante, Esta provincia está entre las de mayor pobreza con el 34 %.

Otro número lapidario fue el crecimiento de los planes sociales , desde su orígenes en el 2002 a esta parte pasaron de comprender a un universo de 1 millones y medio de personas a más de 12 millones .

Ni el escudo ni la marchita alcanzan para disimular el gran fracaso , En el caso peronista, la mochila que carga es no haber interpretado la partitura que otros ni siquiera les interesa abordar.

Horacio Caride

 