“El peronismo se hartó de Cristina”

Lo dijo, en declaraciones radiales , Guillermo Moreno. El ex funcionario de Néstor habló con conocimiento de causa, ya que dice tener contacto con gobernadores peronistas que transmites ese parecer. Moreno se refirió a la desincronización de gestión producto de las internas dentro de la cúpula gobernante,