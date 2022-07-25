El Perro criticó a Batakis por ir a TN

En su última nota en El Cohete a la Luna, el Perro Verbitsky se quejó del reportaje que dio la ministro de Ecomomía con Marcelo Bonelli, en la señal de Clarín. “Debutar en TN fue un error”, dice el ex Página 12. En realidad Batakis debutó en C5N con el Gato Sylvestre y al otro día fue a TN.

Por otra parte, el periodista militante k criticó a los oficialistas que exigen mayor apoyo público de Cristina a Alberto. Verbitsky recordó que el presidente hizo caso omiso a varias de las recomendaciones de cambios que sugirió la vice.

En tanto, cree que es posible que Massa ingrese al gobierno pero como super ministro de Economía, manejando la negociación con el Fondo y que Batakis pase a ser una Secretaria de Economía.