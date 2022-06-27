El Perro Verbitsky llamó Papá Noel a Emilio Pérsico

El periodista k escribió una nota en su sitio en sintonía con lo que declamó la vice. Quieren cambiar de manos el manejo de los planes sociales.

Horacio Verbtisky calificó en su línea editorial como “poderosa y profunda” a Cristina, que volvió a marcar la agenda tras su paso en la asamblea de la CTA, en el partido de Avellaneda. El Perro cerró su artículo llamando de forma despectiva “Papá Noel” al líder del Movimiento Evita, Emilio Pérsico. No aclaró del por qué de dicha denominación pero se supone que por la barriga y lo generoso que es haciendo “regalos”. Será otra de las formas que tiene para dirigirse Cristina a sus adversarios.

Destaca que la ex presidenta dijo en Avellaneda que “hay que tratar de vaciarse por dentro” en alusión a lo que la sucedió a Dilma  acercándose a políticas neo liberales , que derivaron en su posterior destitución. Nada dice el análisis del llamativo encuentro entre Cristina y Carlos Melconian, lo que provocó una fuerte impacto en los comentarios del fin de semana.

Recordemos que Cristina, en su ponencia, retó a los que centran en el déficit fiscal el principal efecto de la inflación fuera de control y abonó, en cambio, la teoría que sería la fuga de capitales el verdadero problema.

Verbitsky apuntó a las contradicciones que vive Pérsico en sus bases. “En diversas entrevistas, el jefe evitero dijo que adoraba a Cristina, una reverencia inevitable para él, porque ese es el sentimiento de sus bases, la contradicción principal que no puede supera“, señaló en su columna dominical de El Cohete a la Luna.