El plan de Massa en la campaña sostenido por el Fondo

El líder del Frente Renovador piensa seguir hasta bordeando las PASO en el Ministerio de Economía. Por qué.

Es posible pensar que un ministro de economía que hasta aquí no pudo combatir con eficiencia la inflación pueda tener otros argumentos para ser el candidato de la sustentabilidad peronista  y de la tranquilidad de los mercados. En superficie pareciera un oxímoron político, pero en un país fragmentario  Massa es el último eslabón que garantiza posible futuro del oficialismo.

En ese complejo contexto, Massa y su equipo apuestan a tener prontas “buenas noticias” con el Fondo Monetario Internacional. Un afloje de próximos vencimientos y un comunicado de confianza , bastarían para que el precandidato de Unión por al Patria, pueda tener una salida elegante del ministerio y ahí si entregarle el mando, de los que queda de mandato hasta octubre , a su Secretario de Finanzas: Adolfo Rubinstein.

Por otro lado, resta conocer la autopsia del durísimo cierre de listas y candidaturas en el frente oficialista. Da la impresión que Cristina quedó debilitada. Alberto instrumentó el poder de daño que le restaba y no hay vestigios de la “generación diezmada” en al fórmula presidencial .

Provincia es el refugio del kirchnerismo puro con Máximo y Wado encabezado listas de diputados y senadores. De pende de como sea el resultado final en octubre se verá una re configuración del peronismo o seguirá trabado en sus fuerte e indisimulables contradicciones.

Massa puede ser presidente en un extraordinario viento a favor , o quedar como virtual jefe de la oposición. En el último escenario , deberá volver a hacer cuentas cómo quedaron los tantos en provincia, Un Kicillof reelecto en provincia le da vida a Cristina.

Grabois, finalmente será contrincante en las PASO. Pareciera un trámite , pero es una molestia que el tigrense pretendió evitarse.

Horacio Caride