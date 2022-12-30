El polémico video que compartió en sus redes la vocera presidencial

Está realizado con imágenes de archivo para argumentar que no se trata de un país de “mierda”.

Gabriela Cerruti cerró el año con otro escándalo. La vocera presidencial decidió difundir un polémico video que cuestiona aquellos que se van del país y alienta a los que vuelven.

Realizado a partir de imágenes de archivo, la filmación incluye fragmentos de la victoria de la selección en el Mundial de Qatar 2022, la llegada de Perón a Ezeiza, y artistas internacionales que alaban al público local. Todo para argumentar que no se trata de un país de “mierda”.

El video, realizado por la productora “Grito Sagrado”, destaca la figura de Maradona, y en menor medida la de Messi, que fue muy cuestionado por el kirchnerismo duro luego de que se negó a saludar a funcionarios de La Cámpora en Ezeiza y luego no fue a la Casa Rosada.