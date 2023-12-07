El presidente Random a pasos de experimentar el poder

Milei es el emergente de la bronca y del espíritu revanchista de jóvenes que no ven el futuro.

Random es una palabra de moda entre los jóvenes. Se la aplica a mansalva para cualquier oportunidad como lo ha provocada otra muy gastada: resiliencia. En el caso de Random , la extraña palabra funciona como comodín para resignificar la rareza o la cuestiones aleatorias. Sin duda, tomando esta tendencia semántica , Milei es un verdadero fenómeno Random.

Random proviene de la lengua inglesa y se instaló entre las tribus digitales como una palabra cool. Esas mismas tribus, que tienen al presidente elegido como una tendencia entre divertida y disruptiva.

Mientras, Milei prepara un conjunto de batería de medidas de shock : como la reforma estructural del estado o el simbolismo de suspender la pauta publicitaria nacional a los medios, su universo de valor navega entre redes y posteos , tan posiblemente efímeros como un tuit en la memoria colectiva.

Una incógnita que se suma a tantas , es  este reseteo democrático, de los 40 años,  es : ¿ cómo será la relación entre el presidente , medios y periodistas?

La movida del armado del gabinete inicial del 10 D, ha sido toda una práctica de un casting de aprendizaje en vivo y directo, desnudando  todas las dudas y la fragilidad de lo que viene.

El pasado, pisado por el voto bronca , todavía convivirá en los dispositivos del estado omnipresente. Ese “maldito” a vencer por el León que de tanto rugir en la campaña , ahora aparece como un felino mimoso reteniendo algunos funcionarios del gobierno saliente.

Al Random presidente lo acompañará un equipo variopinto , entre CEOS , Menemistas resucitados , amarillos derrotados y peronistas amantes del fernet y el cuarteto.

Raro va a ser verlo tomar el bastón presidencial sin hablarle, en el discurso inaugural a la Asamblea Legislativa, sino dando una primer versión del nuevo poder ante seguidores embanderados con la celesta y blanca , en las escalinatas del Congreso. Todito muy estilo Americano.

De Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín a Javier Milei, pasaron muchas cosas .Los noventa parecen empujar una reivindicación pero con una clase media que no contará con el 1 a 1 para disimular contradicciones.

¿Por qué fracasaría lo que parece nuevo y extravagante? El votante que acompañó, este voto aleccionador de bronca,  tiene derecho a creer. Después de todo los locos y los niños , siempre dicen la verdad. ¿No?

Horacio Caride

 