El primer adelantado en la interna de Boca

Un conocido consultor político se animó a candidatearse con mucha antelación a la próxima elección a presidente de Boca. Se trata del mendocino Jorge Reale. Muchos se preguntan por qué su cara aparece en afiches prematuros o leyendas en colectivos. Dicen que protagoniza la clásica movida de instalación, como tercero en discordia, para después arreglar con los dos candidatos que tendrían más chances.

Declaró que es el candidato anti grieta entre Riquelme y Angelici. Quien estuvo muy cerca del ex gobernador neuquino, Jorge Sobisch, despliega su ánimo y recursos para jugar en Boca.