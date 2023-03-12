El Pro le hizo vacío a los homenajes al Papa Francisco

Muy pocos se hicieron presentes. Mayoría de dirigentes k en Luján. Una relación que sigue traumática y es lo que hace a Francisco dudar sobre venir.

Diez años de Papado para la oposición pasaron casi inadvertidos en los escenarios organizados para homenajear a Francisco, el primer Papa argentino. ¿ Mezquindad política?

Sectores del macrismo lo ven al Papa como un simpatizante de Cristina. Salvo Carrió que lo enfrenta públicamente, pese a se devota católica, los demás prefieren administrar la relación con cierta cuota de hipocresía.

El Papa dio tres entrevistas a periodistas nacionales con agenda abierta y en los tres reportajes expresó un claro mensaje : quiere venir a la argentina después del proceso electoral,

En los homenajes en Luján del sábado, la mayoría de los asistentes fue de color peronistas y con predicamento Cristinista,

Andres Larroque , Wado de Pedro y Juan Grabois fueron los mas visibles. Por el lado de la Rosada asistieron Victoria Tolosa Paz, Gabriel Katopodis, Santiago Cafiero y Fernando Chino Navarro. Daniel Scioli, siempre muy ligado a la iglesia , se hizo también presente.

Opositores con contados con la mano. Dieron una pasada rápida Federico Pinedo, Cynthia Hotton y Joaquin De la Torre.

Los macristas hacen cuentas . El Sumo Pontífice vio en total siete veces a Cristina en los dos años de su ultima presidencia que abarco el arranque del Papado y solo dos en cuatro años de Mauricio presidente. Siempre se comentó que Francisco no le perdono al ex presidente la sanción del matrimonio igualitario en la ciudad. Hasta aquí a Alberto le concedió dos audiencias.

El Papa sostiene que no hubo una negativa para no visitar la argentina sino que problemas de agenda. Consciente de lo que es ser argentino, Francisco mandó una señal hacia adelante: “yo apuesto a la bondad del pueblo argentino pero la salvación del país no vendrá con mi visita “.

 

 