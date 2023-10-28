El problema teórico de las segundas vueltas que tiene Massa que superar

Las señales mayoritarias de al región indicaron que los segundos pueden cosechar mayores votos de rechazos a los oficialismos marchitos.

Massa se puede transformar en otro milagro argentino. Ganó cómodamente en la primera vuelta y está dando imagen de presidente. Todo esto en un marco económico agónico y con una de las peores elecciones del peronismo. Sin embargo, para que el batacazo siga su rumbo de consagración deberá refutar la teoría instalada en la región sobre que los segundos de al primera vuelta encuentran cultivo estrecho de recoger la bronca del resto de los cortantes que o votó por otras opciones a las dos en marquesina o obvió la participación electoral,

Veamos sino algunos ejemplos representativos de la región. En Ecuador , el país referencia del plan polarizador que quiere llevar adelanta Milei, ganó Daniel Noboa quien había sacado 23 % en al primera vuelta y sacudió el avispero con un 51 % en la final. Es un empresario joven que se definió como de centro izquierda y pudo ganarle al Correísmo.

En Uruguay, Lacalle Por  había obtenido el 28, 5 en la primera ronda electoral para luego alzarse con un triunfo alcanzando el 50, 8% de los votos.

Un mas reciente ejemplo de esto lo constituyó Costa Rica con Rodrigo Cháves que tras tener apenas 16,8 % se levantó con el 52% de los apoyos. El flamante presidente costarricense es un tecnócrata que pretende desmantelar el estado.

Sin embargo está Brasil , cuyo presidente Lula ganó tanto en primera vuelta como en segunda pero el oficialismo era Bolsonaro, ampliamente desprestigiado. La compulsa final fue muy ajustada : 50 -49.

Massa suma en su rareza política que es el actual ministro de economia de un país cuya moneda no vale nada y cerrara el año con tres dígitos de inflación.

En la ultima semana , posterior a su triunfo electoral del domingo 22, alcanzó cierta paz cambiaría y encolumnó a todos los gobernadores detrás de un objetivo. Un sol para Massa.

 