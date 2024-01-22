El provocador video de Pepe Albistur pronosticando el fin del Gobierno

“No sabemos si cae en marzo o en abril”, dijo el mejor amigo de Alberto Fernández.

Enrique “Pepe” Albistur, el mejor amigo de Alberto Fernández, vivió un fin de semana agitado. Primero fue escrachado en un restorán de Carilo, donde estaba junto a su esposa, la diputada Victoria Tolosa Paz, y otras personas, y luego grabó un video provocador comiendo pochoclo y hablando de una posible caída del Gobierno de Javier Milei.

“Compañeros, es tiempo de calma, de reflexión, y sobre todo, pochoclo. No nos quedemos sin pochoclo. Esto es Semana Santa: no sabemos si cae en marzo o en abril”, dice Albistur desde la arena pinamarense, con los gritos de los vendedores playeros de fondo.

El vocero presidencial Manuel Adorni se refirió al video esta mañana y tildó a Albistur de “golpista de reposera”. 