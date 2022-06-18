El proyecto petrolero en la costa de Mar del Plata avanzaría tras el debate consultivo de las Audiencias

Hay fuerte resistencia de medio ambientalistas. El intendente Montenegro se vistió de verde pero no ofrecería mayor oposición.

Mientras todos miran la interna del gasoducto Néstor Kirchner hay otro ambicioso proyecto energético que pasa prácticamente inadvertido parta los medios nacionales. Mar del Plata debate si acepta o no la explotación off Shore a 300 km de sus costas , proyecto que la Secretaría de Energía impulsa con YPF y socios privados como Shell y la estatal noruega Equinor.

Del lado del NO a las petroleras están los sectores previsibles como asambleístas verdes, Greenpeace y partidos de izquierda. A ellos les prestó odio el intendente del PRO, Guillermo Montenegro quien adhirió a una presentación de un amparo judicial, una manera de cubrirse ante la ola de protestas de estos decores que tuvieron fuerte activismo en los últimos meses.

A principio de este mes, la Cámara Federal de Mar del Plata revocó la medida cautelar pero pidió al gobierno que haga un nuevo estudio ambiental sobre efectos negativos que tendría la explotación petrolera en el área marítima,

La notoria contradicción planteada, en el debate sobre la explotación petrolera en costas bonaerenses, es que la iniciativa comenzó a tener el impulso del ex presidente Mauricio Macri, y hoy por una necesidad de dólares frescos para pagarle al FMI , encuentra concordancia con lo que opinan en el área energética , manejada por sectores kirchneristas.

En tanto, sectores k por afuera de la estructura gubernamental ven en esta avance una atrición a los principios del sector peronista de izquierda. Un detalle no menor: el Ministro de Medio Ambiente, Juan Cabandié, no ha tenido una postura clara al respecto y se limitó a encuadrase en un estudio de impacto sísmico gubernamental que le da luz verde a la explotación..

Pablo Trueba de la CGT local, entusiasta afirmó que la ciudad feliz se convertirá en una nueva  Dubai.  El sindicalista con tono provocativo agregó  que  “el único derrame que puede haber es el de puestos de trabajo con salarios altos”  y a modo de confesión señaló “ya que no podemos resolver el problema de la inflación por lo menos resolvamos el problema de la desocupación”.

Entre los argumentos a favor que se escucharon durante varias semanas en las Audiencias Públicas convocadas por el Concejo Deliberante de General Pueyrredon , figuran el informe de impacto ambiental oficial que habla que “no puede advertirse una situación de riesgo o peligro inminente sobre las especies marinas involucradas”. También se destaca le bonanza económica y los puestos de trabajo que abrirá el proyecto petrolero.

Por el lado ecologista y la izquierda, se alerta de la perdida etícola, playas empetroladas y la consolidación de un modelo extractivista que daña el medio ambiente.

Muchos revisaron por estos días la ultima temporada de Borgen, donde la dirigente política, protagonista como ministra de relaciones exteriores de Dinamarca, debe lidiar con sus contradicciones entre el poder real y sus principios originales, en medio de un debate similar de explotación petrolera en Groenlandia, una colonia del reino danés.