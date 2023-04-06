El proyecto Wado de “descristinizar” su campaña

Nació en la cuna Camporista. Sabe que la imperiosa necesidad de recolectar votos de otras visiones dentro y fuera del peronismo. Lo de los “tapados” parece una maniobra distractiva.

Wado de Pedro, está convencido que puede aglutinar a gran parte del peronismo detrás de su candidatura. Cristina dejó trascender que pensaría en algún otro candidato , un llamado “tapado”. De allí surgió el nombre del titular de YPF, Pablo Gerardo González, pero todo parece indicar que es un globo de ensayo, como así una maniobra distractiva.

El Ministro de interior cultiva contactos importantes en el llamado círculo rojo. Lo ven , ciertos empresarios, como alguien que dentro de la dureza del kirchnerismo se puede dialogar y a la vez tiene ideas modernas.

También ha sabido juntarse con quiene entienden la lógica partidaria y son pragmáticos a la hora de tejer una campaña. Aunque no tienen fotos juntos , uno de sus consejeros es el histórico sindicalista , Luis Barrionuevo. El gastronómico lo ha acercado tanto a peronistas no k como a sectores del radicalismo. Dicen que el funcionario fue muy importante  para rescatar financieramente al gremio.

Desde su entorno han tentado a Manes para componer una futura fórmula que seduzca a sectores independiente. Por el momento, el neurocirujano sigue peleando dentro de al estructura de al UCR, sin buenos resultados.

La idea que tiene su equipo es hacer una campaña hablando del futuro, distancia con Alberto e invisivilizar, lo mejor posible la figura de Cristina, ubicándola como Macri se ha re inventado en el PRO, una líder en camino de retiro.

Como todo dirigente del oficialismo tiene la pesada mochila de estar dentro deja gestión que ha sido inútil en el combate de la  inflación. Wado amagó varias veces en irse del gobierno, una vez con la renuncia firmada, pero le pidieron que se quede adentro.