El puesto en la embajada de Israel, la interna detrás del escándalo del avión

Detrás de la “novela” del avión de Venezuela hay una interna política. La aeronave llegó el lunes 6, el mismo día que Cristina Caamaño dejó la AFI. El próximo destino de Caamaño sería la embajada de Israel, al menos eso le ofrecieron aunque la comunidad judía local no la quiere.

Lo que no se sabía es que hay otro funcionario importante involucrado en el tema del avión que también anhelaba ese mismo destino. Por eso festejó el comunidad de la embajada de Israel de la semana pasada elogiando el operativo.

No es un tema menor: Israel también había alertado sobre el avión, además de Estados Unidos.

 