El radicalismo busca un candidato único antes de las Paso

Gerardo Morales está convencido que es necesario resolver cuanto antes la interna. Observan de cerca el crecimiento de Patricia Bullrich en el Pro.

Gerardo Morales va encontrando los apoyos necesarios para cerrar cuanto antes el frente interno y consagrarse como único candidato a presidente de la nación por la UCR. El titular del partido y gobernador de Jujuy viene manteniendo consultas con importantes cuadros radicales que apoyan la iniciativa de convencer a Manes de ir a una interna previa a las PASO o hasta darle otro lugar protagónico en la alianza opositora para liberar el camino e ir cohesionados a la mesa de discusión de poder con el PRO.

El asunto debería resolverse en las próximas semanas. A la vez, el jujeño escucha informes que posicionan muy bien a Patricia Bullrich en la interna frente a Larreta. ¿Y si le gana a Horacio? La Piba viene recorriendo todo el país con buena recepción y el apoyo de Mauricio Macri. Ritondo confió a Patricia, en los últimos días, que el ex presidente le dijo que no jugará en la carrera presidencial pero que a la vez  no le iba a ser fácil el camino al Jefe de gobierno porteño.

Horacio pretendía una foto con Mauricio en la que él dejara ya claro que acompañaría su camino hacia la Rosada. Sin embargo, Macri se embarcó a Europa, ganando tiempo y sacando de la galera hasta una foto con Messi.

Los radicales siguen de cerca esta novela más que su propia interna debido a que son conscientes de las pocas probabilidades de que su candidato triunfe en las Paso. No quieren equivocarse de caballo amarillo, por eso Morales envió delegados a pispear a los encargados de campaña de Patricia.

Por todo esto cuanto mejor organizados lleguen a la fecha clave podrán negociar mejor las condiciones del próximo gobierno de coalición. Se firmaría un compromiso para ir a una interna abierta o cerrada antes de las PASO. De quedar atrás Manes, este sería una buena figura de vice en posibles fórmulas mixtas.

La idea es primerear al PRO y no volver a ser un mero instrumento parlamentario sino protagonizar el futuro reparto del poder.

En la provincia de Buenos Aires, donde todo se define por un voto, el intendente de San Isidro Gustavo Posse se posiciona expectante par dar pelea.