Marco Lavagna trató de esquivar la inflación mientras que presentaba el censo

El titular del INDEC a través de su vocero también bloqueó entrevistas.

El titular del INDEC inició un raid mediático en las últimas horas por el lanzamiento del Censo 2022. En todas las entrevistas, trató de concentrase en las nuevas características del Censo pero ni en C5N pudo esquivar las preguntas por el índice de inflación.

“No es un tema que se vaya a solucionar de un día para el otro. Necesariamente tiene que tener una planificación”, dijo en esa entrevista casi en el tono de un analista externo al Gobierno.

En la conferencia de prensa de esta mañana, Lavagna también se cuidó en sus respuestas y no pudo esquivar la inflación. “La inflación es uno de los temas más preocupantes que hay que resolver como país”, respondió. Casi una obviedad.

Algunos medios intentaron el mano a mano con el funcionario . Pro ejemplo , la producción de Alguien Tiene que Decirlo (Feinmann por Mitre) recibió el mensaje del vocero que solo daría la nota si no se le preguntaba de la inflación, un verdadero absurdo que el conductor no aceptó.