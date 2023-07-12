El rating no tiene límites: un cronista de América compró droga en vivo

Fue en el programa de Pamela David.

“Todo vale por un punto rating”, suelen decir los viejos lobos de la TV. Empujados por esa filosofía, muchos cronistas suelen rozar el papelón, pero en este caso se pasó un limite. Un cronista de América TV compró droga, en vivo, en un búnker del barrio de Once.

La insólita situación se dio en el programa Desayuno Americano, que conduce Pamela David. El notero Fabián Rubino, de reconocida trayectoria, compró droga en el búnker. El argumento era que había visto a un menor de edad comprando droga. Indignado por esa situación, le dijo a la conductora que iría a ver si podía pagar para hacerse de droga. Y fue nomás.

Desde el estudio, Pamela David repetía: “Yo no puedo creer lo que acaba de pasar. No lo puedo creer”. En tanto, el periodista mostraba  a cámara una bolsita con una sustancia blanca. Entonces, Paulo Vilouta afirmó: “Mas allá de lo llamativo, ya tiene que intervenir un fiscal, más allá de la Policía. Esto es para un fiscal”.