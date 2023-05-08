El recuerdo de cuando el fútbol era de caballeros

Después del escándalo del Super Clásico, vale la pena recordar otro clima y educación que tenía el el lenguaje del fútbol. El caballero Stabile.

Guillermo Stabile fue un señor en el leguaje del fútbol. Como el DT de la Selección Nacional de mayor permanencia en el tiempo. Fue entrenador de la albiceleste en 2 períodos: el primero fue entre 1939 y 1958,​ mientras que el segundo ocurrió entre 1960 y 1961. Además , como futbolista se convirtió en el primer anotador de un gol vistiendo la de la Selección nacional ,en el primer Mundial , el de Uruguay de 1930. Pero lo importante para este clima de pelea permanente y de falta de profesionalismo en el fútbol local , es traerlo en el recuerdo por su elegancia a la hora de declarar. Sino revean este archivo cuando el Gordo Muñoz lo entrevista en un entrenamiento.

 