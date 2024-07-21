El regreso del Congreso estará marcado por el escándalo de la visita de legisladores de LLA a Astiz

La comitiva fue de 6 legisladores del oficialismo. Vienen haciendo visitas a represores dede marzo. Dialoguistas y kirchneristas reclaman con diferente intensidad.

La comitiva de seis legisladores de la LLA al penal de Ezeiza, para visitar entre otros al represor Alfredo Astiz, promete ser el escándalo que marque el regreso de la actividad parlamentaria. Ya hay fuertes señales de cuestionamientos internos desde la propia fuera oficialista y resquemores en los bloques dialoguistas. Ni hablar de cómo será aprovechado por el kirchnerismo.

Beltrán Benedit es el diputado de la LLA que organizó la expedición del terror so pretexto de ver las condiciones en las que se centraban los presos en general. LPO (LaPoliticaOnline) publicó la primicia con lujos de detalles como que las autoridades de Diputados convalidaron la operatoria facilitando una combi oficial para llegar al penal.

En la polémica agenda estuvieron al menos dos legisladores que responden a la vicepresidente, Victoria Villarruel, como es el caso del diputado por la provincia de Buenos Aires Guillermo Montenegro y quien reemplazo en la banca de diputados a la compañera de fórmula de Milei, María Fernanda Araujo.

Mientras Martín Menem intenta despegarse del escándalo aduciendo que fue un acto individual y no institucional, se supo que su sobrino y secretario en el despacho, Federico Sharif Menem, fue el encargado de registrar los nombres de quienes se subirían a la camioneta. También que la comitiva de diputados fue acompañada por el Director de Ceremonial de la Cámara de Diputados, Aníbal González.

Entre los interesados en subir el voltaje de pedidos de explicaciones figura el fuego amigo. Oscar Zago, recientemente desterrado del bloque oficialista y el titular del bloque PRO, Cristian Ritondo, quien tiene principal interés en afectar a su rival interna, Patricia Bullrich.

Hay, por supuesto, intereses no especulativos en darle el tenor de gravedad que ha tenido esta visita utilizando recursos públicos y sin un objetivo concreto sino mas que provocar con una reivindicación a un grupo de genocidas, como el símbolo de la guerra sucia: el Ángel Rubio.

Hasta ahora, Villarruel guardó silencio. Desde gobierno la ven an ella como la que organizo la movida . El vocero Adorni también desmarcó al Poder Ejecutivo. ¿Karina habrá pedido disculpas también a la embajada francesa por este agravio además del capítulo futbolero? La desaparición de las monjas francesas Alice Domond y Léonie Duquet son banderas irrenunciables para el país galo. En días, Milei tendrá que verlo a Macrón.

Una de las visitantes de los genocidas se cubrió diciendo que fue engañada por Benedit, y que la excursión tenía a priori como objetivo ver las condiciones generales de detención de los presos  sin haber nombrado a los de lesa humanidad.

El jueves 11 de julio pasado fue la piedra del escándalo aunque ahora se filtró que desde el mes de marzo habría diputados oficialistas recorriendo penales donde hay genocidas presos. Ocurrió dos días después de que el presidente y su vice posaran en una foto dentro de un tanque de guerra del Ejército, en el desfile militar del 9 de Julio.

La agenda parlamentaria luego del receso invernal será tomada por este escándalo con matices. La UCR y sectores del PRO reclamaran un repudio oficial a lo que sucedió de parte de la Cámara y sanciones a los legisladores visitantes al penal, mientras que sectores del kirchnerismo presionan para la conformación de una Comisión Investigadora.

 

 