El Rey Carlos III , pinta cabrón

En el arranque , Carlos III se muestra irracible ante algunos actos protocolares. Primero, se enojó con una lapicera que le acercaron para firmar un decreto y se manchó con el capuchón. A la vez, pinta caprichoso. Sus mañas de monarca pasan por tener el pijama planchado todos  los días y hasta los cordones de sus zapatos deben alisarce. Es tan obsesivo que el tapón del bañera debe estar en una posición particular. Exige agua tibia para higiene y tiene seis tipo de mieles para desayunar.