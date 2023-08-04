El romance entre un conductor y una ex llegó a su fin

La pareja duró poco tiempo. Él es periodista y conductor de TV en el prime time y tiene un estilo muy particular. Hace un tiempo dio el salto en su carrera al dejar un canal de cable para saltar a otro en el barrio de Palermo. Ella estaba en el mismo canal, pero decidió dar el salto a la arena política. Lo que se anuncia como un romance explosivo ya llegó a su fin.