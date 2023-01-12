El senador Montenegro, investigado por lavado de dinero, salió a apoyar al gobernador Zamora

Publicó una solicitada en apoyo al gobernador en su pelea con la Corte Suprema.

El senador Gerardo Montenegro, investigado por presunto lavado de dinero, salió a apoyar al gobernador de su provincia, Gerardo Zamora, en medio de la pelea contra la Corte Suprema. Recordemos que Zamora es uno de los gobernadores que encabeza el pedido de juicio político contra los cuatro magistrados del Máximo Tribunal.

En su rol de secretario adjunto de la CGT de Santiago del Estero, Montenegro firmó una solicitada que se titular “Nuestro total apoyo al gobernadorZamora en su lucha a favor del federalismo”. 

“Mientras la Corte da dinero extra a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires para que su jefe de Gobierno baje impuestos a bancos, quiere sacar a las provincias el dinero con el cual se están construyendo obras como viviendas. escuelas, caminos, que generan mejoras y trabajo para los santiagüenos”, dice la breve solicitada.

Montenegro está siendo investigado desde comienzos de 2021 a raíz de un informe de la Unidad de Información Financiera (UIF), que se transformó en una denuncia de la Procuraduría de Criminalidad Económica y Lavado de Activos (PROCELAC). El senador está acusado de usar cooperativas para cobrar subsidios millonarios y comprar bienes de lujo.

La causa está en manos del juez federal de Santiago del Estero Sebastián Argibay, nombrado durante la presidencia de Mauricio Macri, y la fiscal Cecilia Indiana Garzón.

Aunque ya estaba siendo investigado, en julio de 2022, Montenegro vendió su casa en Miami, registrada a través de una sociedad de su mujer y su hijastro. La operación, según registros públicos de Miami, se concretó en USD 460 mil. Y en 2021, apenas Infobae reveló el escándalo, el senador y su esposa vendieron un lujo departamento en Punta del Este, valuado en más de USD 500 mil.