El senador que apareció muerto reveló una infidelidad de su mujer con un amigo

Matías Rodriguez contó que encontró a su esposa con el intendente de Ushuaia.

La muerte del senador Matías Rodríguez abrió un escándalo político en Tierra del Fuego. Antes de quitarse la vida, el senador dejó una nota en la que contaba la situación que había vivido ese mismo día, a la madrugada: encontró a su mujer, concejal de Ushuaia, teniendo relaciones sexuales con el intendente de la ciudad, a quien consideraba su gran amigo.

Rodriguez dejó una nota contundente: “Esta madrugada del 18 de octubre encontré a Walter Vuoto y Laura Avila en la habitación matrimonial de la casa de Walter. Me confesaron ser amantes hace tiempo. Mi amigo, padrino de bodas y padrino de uno de mis hijos. Ella, mi esposa y el amor de mi vida”.

Vuoto es el intendente de Ushuaia, también dirigente de La Cámpora y muy cercano al ministro del Interior, Wado de Pedro, y a Máximo Kirchner.

En medio de la conmoción, la Justicia Electoral analiza la sucesión del senador justicialista. La concejala electa de Ushuaia por el Partido Justicialista Cristina López figura en la lista como la suplente y le correspondería suceder a Matías Rodríguez.