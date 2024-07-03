El senador que fue a la Copa América volvió y criticó a Milei

José Neder dijo que el Gobierno fomenta el odio y el divisionismo. Y habló del Presidente.

El senador de Santiago del Estero que fue sorprendido en la Copa América volvió al país y cuestionó duramente a Javier Milei, quien lo escrachó en las redes. En un acto por el aniversario del fallecimiento de Juan Domingo Perón, José Neder dijo que el Gobierno fomenta el odio y el divisionismo.

Todos los días en sus redes sociales está enojado y se pelea con cualquiera … líderes políticos de otros países como Brasil que es el principal socio económico del país, no tenemos espalda para eso y no debemos pelear“, arrancó el senador.

Y agregó: “Nos ponen una agenda de divisionismo y de odio, el que está con ellos es bueno y el que no está es malo…. No se dejen avasallar por ese mensaje de odio”.