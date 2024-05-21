El Señor del Tabaco querelló a periodistas

Pablo Otero, conocido como “El Señor del Tabaco”, dueño de Tabacalera Sarandí, presentó dura denuncia judicial contra directivos de Phillip Morris, del Grupo Clarín y funcionarios de la AFIP, entre los cuales se encuentra su titular Florencia Misrahi y Claudio Ernesto Castagnola “y/o de quien la investigación señale coautores, cómplices o encubridores de los hechos que se relatan a continuación”.

Otero habló en esa demanda de una “campaña mediática” en su contra. Pero no es la única presentación. Según pudo saber este medio, el empresario repartió varias cartas documento en varias redacciones y promovió querellas contra periodistas, algunos muy reconocidos.