El sifonazo que le robó Tomás Méndez a Mariana Fabbiani

En el tren que nada está inventado en la tele , el periodista cordobés estrenó una segmento de preguntas y respuestas con famosos donde se termina a los sifonazos. Qué paso con Coco Silly.

Volvió ADN , de la mano de su conductor Tomas Mendez. El programa que ahora va por Canal 9. Invitados , mucha política y un tramo final estrella con un duelo de mentira o verdad que termina a los sifonazos dentro de una burbuja de plástico.  Su primer invitado fue Coco Silly. Ambos se retiraron carpetazos “simpáticos” .

Nada nuevo bajo el sol , aunque hay que reconocerle al polémico periodista cordobés que introdujo algunos detalles al juego carnavalesco.

 

La copia viene de hace 5 años , cuando Mariana Fabbiani, la diferencia es que no había burbuja y se jugaba con cartas…

 