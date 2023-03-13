El sindicalista que puede ser clave para derrotar al kirchnerismo en Santa Cruz

Se trata de Claudio Vidal, quien dirige el sindicato petrolero desde 2013. En 2021 le permitió ganar a Alicia Kirchner.

Claudio Vidal dirige el sindicato petrolero desde 2013 y fue un aliado estratégico del kirchnerismo local. En 2019, fue candidato a gobernador dentro del Frente de Todos y sus votos le permitieron la reelección a Alicia Kirchner. Dos años después ingresó al Congreso y ahora podría convertirse en un actor clave justamente para derrotar a los Kirchner.

Bajo el ala del ex gobernador de Santa Cruz Sergio Acevedo, Vidal está en conversaciones con todos los actores, tanto en el oficialismo como en la oposición.

En 2021, su partido SER terminó segundo, detrás de Cambia Santa Cruz. En esa elección obtuvo, además, tres diputados provinciales, que votaron junto al oficialismo en la legislatura provincial. Ahora el escenario podría cambiar.

Ahora va por más. En las últimas hora, el actual diputado provincial José Luis Garrido, confirmó que Vidal será candidato a gobernador. Resta saber si formará alianza con alguna de las dos grandes coaliciones políticas de la provincia o se mantendrá como la tercera opción. Algunas fuentes no descartan que el salto de Mario Markic a la política podría impulsar una alianza con Vidal. Si eso ocurre, sería un golpe de gracia para las intenciones del kirchnerismo. Muchos dicen que eso obligaría a Máximo Kirchner a jugar como candidato.