El sobrecito de cocaína en pleno Once como reflejo de la decadencia del debate político

El móvil de América visibilizó lo que todos los vecinos padecían hace años. Sobreactuaciones, rating y una discurso cada vez más disociado entre los problemas de la gente y la pelea de la campaña.

Fue la nota televisiva que se viralizó en la semana. Penetró como la droga que entra a plena luz del día en cada hogar, de diferentes estratos sociales. Sin duda, los pobres consumen la de peor calidad como ese fácil sobrecito delivery vendido en vivo y directo por solo 1500 pesos.

Y entonces ¿Qué fue lo novedoso?.  Seguramente en la espectacularidad del móvil realizado por Fabian Rubino estuvo la mirada socarrona de colegas o memes en las redes pero se percibió también el agradecimiento de muchos vecinos que pudieron ver materializado en la tele lo que ellos vienen denunciando permanentemente sin tener ningún eco en las autoridades y la policía.

La mirada del público, que posteó comentarios en el instagram del periodista, fueron de apoyo y en todo caso reflejaron preocupación por la seguridad del periodista, preguntándose cómo la producción lo ponía en tal riesgo por un punto más o menos de rating.

En términos generales, se lo vio como un soldado valiente que hacía lo que Estado no quiere afrontar, patear el hormiguero de los búnkeres de la droga.

La sobreactuación de funcionarios porteños sobrevino haciendo múltiples operativos anti droga tomando como epicentro el del Once. Un verdadero espejo de lo que hace un Sergio Berni para las cámaras de televisión a la hora de engrosar su imagen de justiciero. Los problemas reales como quienes producen esa basura o dónde se esconden los verdaderos distribuidores en masa a la droga,  siguen ocultos en la trama de las supuestas soluciones de la dirigencia. Dicho sea de paso,  que poco se habla de la droga en esta campaña.

En horas,  habrá resultado de la elección en la provincia de Santa Fe, con gravosas denuncias cruzadas entre los principales candidatos de ser cómplices del narcotráfico. Lilita Carrió, antes de ser internada por una indisposición, remarcó el gasto escandaloso de la campaña santafesina.

La calificó de “pornográfica”, poniendo como ejemplo que cada cartel de los grandes que invaden la cara de los votantes han salido 1 millón 800 mil pesos.

El periodismo abrió un debate de tipo ético de la nota propagada en América. Poco se habla, en cambio, de la decadencia general donde la batalla contra la droga se perdió mucho antes que la batalla contra la inflación.

Horacio Caride

 