El sobrino de León Gieco entre los rehenes de Hamas

El artista de las causas por la paz, atraviesa un momento crítico. Su mensaje.

León Gieco atraviesa un momento critico. Su sobrino, Ron, es uno de los cientos de rehenes que están en las garras de los terroristas Hamas. El cantante de las causas por la paz en el mundo, blanqueó la angustiante situación de Ron  que en condición de soldado israelí puede sufrir mayores consecuencias.

Ron es asmático y necesita su inhalador. Su padre Alex guarda las esperanzas de que lo liberen .

 

León posteó su mensaje de reclamo de paz y el regreso de todos los rehenes y la vuelta de su sobrino Ron.