El sueldo de Maslatón despertó revuelo en C5N

Tuvo un cruce con el periodista Paulo Kablan . Qué se dijeron.

Fue el periodista de policiales, Pablo Kablan, quien lo zamarreó directamente al enterarse del sueldo del libertario por ser panelista de Duggan.

“Carlos, sepa ud que me alegro que le paguen lo que necesita para el taxi y el bar. Pero créame que en esta noble actividad del periodismo, hay muchos, incluso sentados a su lado, que no les pagan taxi y trabajan muy bien aunque tienen que vivir con menos. No les falte el respeto”, fue la advertencia de Kablan.

Maslatón posteó su recibo de sueldo por su rol de panelista en en canal k, que llega casi a 500 mil pesos. Como se sabe los sueldos promedio de periodistas profesionales están pauperizados.

Además, Duro de Domar cuenta con un presupuesto de producción muy superior a otros programas del canal del Grupo Indalo. Kablan publicó un mensaje cuasi sindical en las redes al referencia que hay compañeros del canal a los cuales ni les pagan ni los viáticos.

 