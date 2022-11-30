El Super martes de Cristina y la hora señalada

La semana próxima, en pleno Mundial, se conocerá el veredicto sobre la casusa vialidad. Un efecto político que la puede golpear o empoderar ante los suyos.

Cristina reactivó todas las alarmas y se puso el overol para reamar la tropa política . Reuniones continuas , como viene informando este medio, presentan a la vice con un ataque de humildad hablando con todos, excepto con el presidente Alberto Fernández. En tanto, tras sus últimas plabras de auto defensa, Cristina aguarda el veredicto del Tribunal que la enjuicia por supuestas irregularidadesd en la obra pública durante su gobierno.

Los números la persiguen como un aviso de cierre de época. Cristina está convencida que la “corporación”  judicial le tiró por la cabeza un pedido de condena de 12 años dejando un claro mensaje con los 12 ańos de pedido de prisión por parte del fiscal Luiciani. Según cree sería un mensaje mafioso ya que 12 son los años que transcurrieron entre  el gobierno de Néstor y sus dos posteriores. Lo que ella llama ahora “años felices”.

Otro dato que vislumbra como gestual por parte del Tribunal Federal 2 es que el veredicrto será el próximo marte 6 a las 18 hs . Según la lídel del FdT un verdadero “pelotón de fusilamiento¨.

 

Las celular del Frente k se reactivaron en el último acto político realizado en La Plata. El grito persistente fue “Cristina Presidente”. Intendentes , sindicatos adherentes y agrupaciones sociales, amenazan con movilizaciones y acampes, sin la condena fuera de prisión efectiva, Igualmente, Cristina tiene la cobertura de los fueros que le durarán hasta el cumplimiento de manatdato, es decir diciembre del 2023.

La incógnita es si este verdadero golpe a su trayectoria, que consolidaría la imagen de gran parte de la sociedad sobre baja ética pública, terminará de sacarla del sistema político o por el contrario le otrogará vitaminas de resistencia.

La oposición ve en esto también como un esquema complicado de finalización del año. Las maneazas de una pueblada hace debilitar el proceso previo a unaa elección y el deseo de una transción tranquila.

Beatriz Sarlo quedó impresión por la comparación que hizo en su alegato Crsitina , comparando su “fusilamiento” con la Masacre de Trelew. “Esa macacre fue uno de los hechos más traumáticos de la dcitadura y  hacer esa comparación ha sido un gesto de grandilocuencia inaudito”.