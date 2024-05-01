El tabaco se coló sorpresivamente poniendo en tensión a todos los bloques legislativos

En medio de un furioso lobby de los sectores antagónicos tabacaleros , se votó para elevar de 70 a 73% la alícuota del tributo.

De forma sorpresiva, el diputado de la Coalición Cívica Juan Manuel López puso sobre la mesa lo que la mayoría quería tirar por afuera de la Ley Bases: la problemática tributaria hacia el sector tabacalero. Lo aprobado anoche , obligaría de mantenerse en el Senado,  a el Sr Tabaco ( Pablo Otero) a tributar como las grandes del mercado. La votación terminó aturdiendo la hasta ahí previsible jornada maratónica de aprobación de la mega ley reformista de Javier Milei. Generó quiebres en los bloques , diputados que quedaron muy expuestos a favor de ciertos lobbies sucios. Terminó 82 votos positivos, 77 negativos y 69 abstenciones.

La media sanción quedó plasmada con la siguiente letra: “Los cigarrillos, tanto de producción nacional como importados, tributarán sobre el precio de venta al consumidor, inclusive impuestos, excepto el impuesto al valor agregado, un gravamen del setenta y tres por ciento (73 %)”.

Carlos Pagni escribió en el portal de TN :” Una tabacalera, Sarandí, que pertenece a un señor muy controvertido llamado Pablo Otero, va a la Justicia y dice “esto es inconstitucional” y logra, con distintas medidas cautelares, no pagar el impuesto. La Corte volteó esas cautelares, pero seguía sin pagarlo porque, curiosamente, la AFIP, en toda la época del kirchnerismo, no le pedía que pagara esa deuda que se fue acumulando y que es de $40.000 millones”.

La LLA se mostró en todo este debate como la fuerza nueva que se desayunada de los mejunjes de la casta y decidió en los papeles ir por la vía pragmática, es decir sacar lo escabroso del medio y avanzar el los acuerdos inter parlamentarios.