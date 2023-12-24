El teléfono de Chocolate también expuso su vida privada

La pericia del celular del puntero reveló el sistema de recaudación y otras cosas.

Tal como sospechaban sus abogados, cuando argumentaban que se podía dañar su intimidad, la pericia del teléfono de Julio “Chocolate” Rigau, el famoso puntero que recolectaba dinero en los cajeros de La Plata, expuso algunos detalles de su vida privada. En el informe judicial aparecen mensajes de una pelea entre dos mujeres, una de ellas agendada como Cecilia, que se disputan el amor del puntero.

“Ayer m qisiste insultar q mira si vas a qerer hablar con la amante de julio. Para mi es mucho lo que somos”, arranca un extenso mensaje enviado el 8 de octubre de 2019. Y agrega: “Amantes son los que se aman!!!”

Preguntale a Julio con quien duerme, te mando mis respeto”, fue la respuesta de la otra mujer que no fue identificada.