El teléfono está roto en el Palacio

El reconocimiento, de parte de la portavoz , sobre qué Cristina no le atiende los llamados al presidente, es todo una confirmación de la etapa que viene.

Primero, lo deslizó suavemente con un apenas perceptible ” sin tener respuesta”. La pregunta del acreditado fue: ¿hablaron el presidente y la vice sobre el ataque al Congreso? . Vinieron otras preguntas sobre la inflación y los etcéteras que ensombrecen el panorama nacional. Se insistió luego y el reconocimiento fue más explícito.  “Sobre relaciones personales no comento, las relaciones políticas entre el Presidente, la vice, el Senado y Diputados están armoniosas y llevándose adelante”, argumentó.

¿Nos toma el pelo la portavoz? o quizás como así se quiere llamar se creerá que es funcionario de una socialdemocracia Europea, consolidada, en la que es posible separar relaciones personales de las institucionales. Aunque digamos claro, tras la renuncia de Máximo a la Jefatura del bloque de diputados , como el voto en contra de un 30 % del bloque oficialista a la salida anti default, hay un camino progresivo al deterioro de la coalición de gobierno con un final hacia la ruptura.

Es altamente probable que con sus dotes de cineasta frustrada y estratega de grandes ligas, esa ruptura final ya tenga hora y fecha. en su cabeza El presidente, en cambio, quiere que sea la vice la que quede expuesta en dicha fractura. Seguirá llamando como un amable señor a una línea que tiene bloqueada, hasta que se rompa. El teléfono del Palacio está roto.

Cristina esperaba un gesto de repudio contundente a los ataques al despacho que presidenta del Senado, En los pocos medios que le quedan afines, señalan que unas de las piedras le pasó a pocos centilitros de su humanidad. Sobre teléfonos descompuestos, fue ella la que en su momento destacó que el presidente no le pasaba demasiada bola.

Expediente pudo saber que tres popen sindicales de la CGT hablaron en las últimas horas con el presidente en privado. Del salario a la inflación saltaron a una señal concreta . ” Si rompes con Cristina te acompañamos”. La respuesta fue un gesto lacónico. El juego macabro es quien se victimiza más en el frente del relato político mientras que la ciudadanía es la verdadera condenada a la crisis perpetua.

Cristina no será Chacho ya que piensa seguir como vice presidenta. Su cálculo es político pero fundamentalmente de cobertura legal ante causas que sigue vivas en la justicia. Ejemplo de las últimas horas, elevaron a juicio la causa contra el financista de los Kirchner,  Ernesto Clarens.

Cómo siga la novela, una ficción demasiado realista, dependerán acciones y consecuencias de un nacion, de inmensas oportunidades desaprovechadas.

Horacio Caride

 