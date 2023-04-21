El thriller otoñal en video: El dólar sube , Alberto baja

Alberto terminó la fantasía reeleccionista antes de lo deseado. Como sigue el gobierno.

El documento crítico de la CGT, las contúndete frase de Hugo Yasky (“Alberto fue”), o la sentencia de Wado De pedro: “hay mas funcionarios que no funcionan”. Todo esto fue demasiado junto con el dólar subiendo de forma estrepitosa. Alberto , en una jugada defensiva , evitó el pelotón de fusilamiento que lo aguardaba en le Consejo del PJ.

Un día antes su foto con Massa en los jardines de Olivos. Alberto que siempre quiso se Alfonsín logro en esa posta que se acordaban los memoriosos de la fotodegradable del padre de la democracia junto con Menem , al entregar anticipadamente el mando.

Su estética de renunciamiento a la reelección pareció ser una copia fiel a como Cristina lo parió como su candidato. Alberto nació en un video y feneció en el intento de llegar entero a culminar su presidencia , en otro de apenas 7 minutos y una sola mención a a la líder del FdT. Concedieron ambos videos en la narración en off, en el caso del actual presidente su ausencia connotó demasiado vacío de poder.

Que un poco antes Macri reconociera , a su manera, que no puede intentar su Segundo Tiempo o que Cristina apele aa la proscripción para seguir eludiendo el operativo clamor, habla mucho de cómo esta la política con la gente , agendas que están chocando de forma continua.

Otros ex presidentes debieron hacer inevitables renunciamientos, por anticipar peores cosas o por el peso inevitable de la realidad. Ninguno dejó de tener inmediatamente protagonismo. En cambio, Alberto renunció a algo que nunca tuvo.

Este eterno paréntesis que se abre hacia octubre tiene a un presidente de lunación cada vez más débil y a los espacios políticos competitivos con la extrema obligación de mostrar las cartas, mejor sí es además que las caras contenga alguna propuesta.

El FdT intentará unirse provisoriamente en una sola candidatura . Una tarea complicada penando que dos posibles postulantes choca en sus intereses: Massa y Scioli. Indudablemente, de la resolución de este entuerto dependerá el aterrizaje de un gobierno sin objetivos pretensiosos de acta en adelante.

¿Cristina? Ya estará preparando su video que cerrará la triologia al estilo de la peli francesa :  Blue, Rouge , Blanc. La vice presidenta  sigue teniendo la tijera para editar , pegar o protagonizar.

Horacio Caride

 

 