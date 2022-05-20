El titular del Grupo Provincia se reunió con Luis Almagro

Gustavo Menéndez, intendente de Merlo con uso de licencia y actual presidente del BRAPO, participó de una reunión con el titular de la Organización de los Estados Americanos( OEA), Luis Almagro, en los Estados Unidos.

Menéndez coordinó una delegación del peronismo bonaerense, compuesta por el diputado Mariano Cascallares, los senadores Walter Torchio y Adrián Santarelli, mano derecha de Martín Insaurralde. Además, lo acompañó el intendente de Castelli, Francisco Echarren.

Menéndez expresó que la idea del viaje fue capacitar a los funcionarios en las buenas prácticas de gobernanza local, inclusión digital y ciberseguridad.  El viaje se aprovechó también para reunirse con representantes argentinos en el Banco Mundial y el BID.