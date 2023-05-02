“El tu no has ganado nada ” de Chilavert le jugó en contra en la presidencial de Paraguay

El ídolo de Vélez debutó con una estruendosa derrota en su primera elección a candidato a presidente. Cómo salió.

José Luis Chilavert consiguió apenas 25 mil votos como candidato a presidente de Paraguay. Fue su debut en las urnas. Jugó con la derecha de ese país y llevó adelante una campaña muy controversial. Obtuvo tan solo 0, 80 % de los votos, muy por debajo de como le daban las encuestas. Terminó quinto, muy lejos del ganador , presidente electo por el Partido Colorado, Santiago Peña.

Chilaver felició al ganador por su cuenta deTwitter : “deseo que tengas un excelente gobierno y no te olvides de la gente humilde”. Chila fue candidato a presidente por la lista 21 , por el Partido de la Juventud (PJ).

Recordemos que hace unas semanas, Patricia Bullrich coqueteó co Chilavert para que sea candidato de su espacio a intendnete de La Matanza. Como candidato a presidente de Paraguay, propuso la eliminación de los planes sociales que “solo sirven para alimentar vagos”, sostuvo.

 