El tuit de Pamela David que conmocionó la previa de las elecciones

la primera Dama de América, dijo que Massa le confió que Larreta sería su ministro de economía.

Fue Pamela David la que hizo un tuit venenoso para la interna del PRO. “Anoche comí con @SergioMassa. De ser presidente electo, su Ministro de Economía será @horaciolarreta”. La movida fue neutralizada por el propio Larreta quien después de votar se vio obligado a decir : “no hay nada de eso”. Agregó que será Jefe de gobierno hasta el 10 de diciembre.

Recordemos que Massa había chicaneado a Milei diciendo que él no tenía amigos empresarios. La cenca confirmada por la misma Pamela David deja en claro cual es la realidad.