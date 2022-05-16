El único mensaje político de la noche de los Fierro, lo dio Branca

Tenía que ser de parte de Brncatelli. Era una noche tranquila , sin mayores estridencia. A pura emoción por los premios a celbridades como Mirtha. Branca lo hizo. Cuando le tocó subir junto a sus compañeros de Intratables. lanzó el slogan : “vamos a volver”. ¿Se refería al programa o al kirchnerismo?

 