El VAR más largo del mundo y el papelón de los Juegos Olímpicos de Paris

Con sentimiento anti argentino de los organizadores, la Selección de fútbol asistió a un encuentro con Marruecos de película de terror.

Alguna vez el querido Osvaldo Soriano escribió el maravilloso cuento “El Penal más Largo del Mundo “. Una vez más la realidad superó la ficción. En el partido inaugural de los Juego Olímpicos de Paris, Argentina – Marruecos, se asistió al VAR más Largo del Mundo.

Soriano contaba la historia ficticia de un encuentro en el que en un estadio perdido de Rio Negro, el Estrella y el Belgrano, sufrían una suspensión del partido justo cuando se cobró un penal. Se armó una batalla campal y recién se pudo retomar el tiro desde los 12 pasos, a la semana del escándalo.

El resultado final de Marruecos 2 – Argentina 1 esperó develar el misterio menos, pero fue unas dos horas donde el VAR terminó anulando lo que era el empate de los dirigidos por Mascherano. Petardos, invasión del campo por hinchas marroquíes, y un árbitro sueco que fue una vergüenza. Nada que indique que el seleccionado africano no mereció el batacazo de la victoria.

Cabe preguntarse qué hubiera dicho Europa o Francia en particular si los que estaban organizando éramos los argentinos.

En las primeras horas de los Juegos Olímpicos de Francia se nota un sentimiento anti argentino. Los jugadores de Seven de rugby fueron insultados por hinchas locales. Parece que los recuerdos de la final de Qatar sumados a los cánticos subidos de tono de Enzo han movido sentimientos de  venganza.

Los Campeones del Mundo se solidarizaron con los Sub 20 y los tres compañeros de la Scaloneta…