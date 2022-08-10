El Vasco está un poco distraído

El Vasco De Mendiguren anda paseando por los canales tratando de convencer a la opinión publica de que en esta oportunidad no está operando por una nueva devaluación. Como Secretario de Producción trata de vender buenas noticias . Por momentos,  se dispersa y ocurren bloopers como el que le pasó en canal 9 con Romina Manguel.

La conductora le pidió que antes de abandonar el estudio saludara al opositor, e intendente de Lanús, Nestor Grindetti. Al dejar la silla , el representante del PRO lo llamó para que regresaras con cierta premura Resulta que el Vasco se olvidó el celular y las llaves del auto. Bromeando, el funcionario le dijo: “te lo deje a vos para ver si podes solucionar mis quilombos”.