El vibrador de Riquelme levantó la bronca de Pergolini

Se trata de una tecnología que simula la potencia de 1 millón de hinchas. Lo experimentan los juveniles en Ezeiza.

“Vende humo”, llamó Mario Pergolini al vice de Boca e ídolo xeneize. Es por la estrafalaria idea que llevó adelante Riquleme de instalar vibradores especiales en el césped del predio de Ezeiza, donde entrenan los juveniles, para hacerles sentir el rigor futuro de la localía en la Bombonera.

. Desde el club argumentaron que buscan preparar a los juveniles no solo futbolísticamente sino también emocionalmente cuando debuten en Primera y deban jugar con la cancha repleta. Es cierto que jugadores profesionales y hasta cantantes que actuaron en la Bombonera, exaltan que estar allí con hinchas saltando es una sensación única y muy fuerte emocionalmente.

Los dispositivos vibradores son  una serie de máquinas que se asemejan a los martillos demoledores que se utilizan para picar asfalto y baldosas fue ubicado a los costados del campo de juego de la cancha. Su base plana permite que con el vaivén vertical se registren ondas y vibraciones sin dañar la superficie del césped.

Pergolini se burló de esto dando a entender que es un curro de Riquelme con quien tuvo profundas disidencias cuando ambos compartieron la conducción del club. Debido a estas asperezas es que el empresario decidió abandonar Boca y ahora coquetea con alinearse a la oposición, enarbolada por el Tano Angelici.

Mario utilizó su programa radial para ejecutar la descarga negativa contra Román. Calificó de “vergonzoso” el plan de quien maneja el fútbol de Boca y agregó “antes de jugar en una cancha que se mueva, los pibes tienen que practicar en una que también lo haga”.

“Esto es humo y nos pone a los de Boca en un luchar bochornoso”, afirmó  Pergolini y dijo que la campaña del club sobre esto parece una publicidad de Quilmes de 1992. Aparte denunció que el marketing de Boca lo maneja alguien que es hincha de River.

El plan ¨taladro” de Riquelme tiene defensores y detractores dentro del mundo xeneize. Martín Arévalo también tomó distancia del plan por esto que dice que “La Bombonera no tiembla, late”, y señaló que es “una gran pavada”. Se ignora si Boca lo compró o tomó los aparatos en concesión.

En las redes que quiso manejar Pergolini y Riquelme se lo impidió, Boca vende como un logró esta nueva tecnología en Ezeiza…..

 