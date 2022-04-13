El Vikingo más famoso probó mate de un cordobés

El argentino cuando se lo propone lo logra y si es cordobés el atrevimiento se potencia. Una pareja,( el cordobés, ella uruguaya), se toparon en Australia con el actor Travis Fimmel, el protagonista de Vikingos. muy campechano aceptó el convite de un mate. Parece que le gustó.