El Virrey le dio su apoyo a Riquelme

Ante la inminencia del acto electoral en Boca y con un Macri que se presentará en la fórmula opositora, Carlos Bianchi se manifestó a favor de su amigo Román.

En la presentación de un libro, en la Legislatura porteña, el ex DT ídolo de Boca fue abordado por un grupo de periodistas y dijo. “Yo ya elegí”. Además agregó: “Yo voto a Riquelme”.  Discreto se fue dejando el mensaje en el ambiente.