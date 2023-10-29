El voto en blanco como tercera opción puede marcar récords en la segunda vuelta

Es una posibilidad que analizan algunos consultores. Va a terminar favoreciendo a Massa pero tampoco seria bueno para el nuevo presidente.

Siempre el voto en blanco navegó como una opción interesante para escépticos o furiosos con los acontecimientos del país.  Desde el regreso de la democracia, ha sido una herramienta muy marginal del comportamiento electoral del 83 en adelante. ¿ Podrá aparecer con fuerza el domingo 19 N?

Ls dos opciones que quedaron : Massa -Milei son difíciles de digerir para un arco amplio de votantes , ni hablar del algo más del 20 % del padrón que decidió ausentarse de las urnas en los dos runas anteriores. Por eso el acuerdo pergeñado por Mauricio Macri con el libertario intenta reagrupar votos de derecha al precio alto de haber impresionado a Juntos.

Votar al menos malo ha sido un recurso recurrente en la traumatizada democracia argentina , con una crisis de representatividad prolongada con diferentes matices desde el estallido del 2001.

Diferentes consultores y comunicadores advierten que el próximo 19 de noviembre la tercera opción , de blanco o impugnación del voto es una posibilidad creciente.

Fue en el 2007 que el voto no positivo se expresó con mayor visibilidad llegando al 4,81%, el mas fuerte desde 1963. En esas décadas de proscripciones políticas , fundamentalmente del peronismo, se militó el voto en blanco como una expresión de bronca pero por la poca amplitud del debate democrático.  El voto en blanco llegó en esas circunstancias excepcionales con Perón exiliado, al 19 %.

El abrazo del líder el movimiento peronista con el radical , Ricardo Balbín , en Gaspar Campos en el año 1972, fue algo inmensamente más significativo y simbólico que el apretujo televisivo de Milei y Patricia.  Del abrazo de los dos lideres de movimientos populares , representativo de aquel sistema bipartidista , se referencia como el horizonte utópico de la unidad nacional. “unidad” que actualmente utiliza como pieza marketinera de campaña, Sergio Massa.

De dirigentes proscritos a democracia de calidad proscrita son escenarios divergentes pero el actual muy difícil de resolver como dilema del vacío que produce el no sentirse representado por la oferta de candidatos en una de las peores crisis. Si se concretase un aluvión de votos en blanco, en la segunda vuelta , habrá formalmente presidente  pero con un. arranque de gestión muy erosionado .

A nadie tendría que convenirle el ausentismo o el voto no positivo cuando se cuentan con convicciones claras de cambio y un. proyecto integrador de país. Salvo que la proscripción de ideas sea funcional a quienes no quieres correr el velo de la ignorancia.

Horacio Caride

 