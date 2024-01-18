El vuelo de Milei a EE.UU. llamó la atención de la Justicia

A partir de dos mail anónimos, se abrió una investigación. ¿Cómo terminó?

El viaje de Javier Milei a Estados Unidos, a fines de noviembre, a bordo de un avión privado despertó la atención de la Justicia. La investigación se activó a partir de dos mails anónimos. 

Un fiscal inició una investigación preeliminar para determinar si podría haber una dádiva (coima) porque en ese entonces Milei era diputado y presidente electo. Concretamente, se apuntaba a saber quién pagó el vuelo privado. El fiscal Sergio Rodriguez pidió datos a la Dirección de Migraciones, a la ANAC, y a la empresa dueña del lujoso avión. Unos días después, recibió siete facturas emitidas por la empresa a cada uno de los pasajeros.

Junto a Milei viajaban su hermana, Karina Milei; el jefe de Gabinete, Nicolás Posse; el consultor Santiago Caputo; el embajador de los Estados Unidos en Buenos Aires, Marc Stanley, y Gerardo Werthein, próximo representante del país ante la Casa Blanca.

Si todos pagaron, al menos en los papeles, no hubo dádivas. “Se pagó a la gorra el vuelo”, dijo Werthein apenas aterrizaron en Estados Unidos y ya había cuestionamientos al viaje.

Con las facturas, el titular de la PIA decidió cerrar la investigación preeliminar.

Por los cuestionamientos públicos, Milei decidió viajar a Davos en una aerolínea de línea. Públicamente se aseguró que con esa decisión el Estado se ahorró más de 300 mil dólares, aunque este medio pudo saber que una empresa cotizó el vuelo privado en unos 200 mil dólares.