¿ Embajador de la luz o Emperador de la oscuridad?

A propósito del premio que recibirá Milei en Miami: ¿ No vuelve a ser , como en el kirchnerismo, un centro de la preocupación la calidad institucional?

El presiente se ausentará casi una semana del país , en una nueva gira por EEUU, cuyo punto de partida (en Miami) será recibir un premio  por parte de una parte de la comunidad judía. A dicha distinción se le puso el nombre singular de “Embajador de la luz”. La organización que le otorgará dicha distinción también apoya a Donald Trump. Un premio no se le niega a nadie , si hasta le dieron el premio Nobel de la Paz a un Barak Obama en el momento que, como presidente norteamericano,  había ordenado triplicar la presencia de soldados estadounidenses en Afganistán.

Milei ha tenido un comienzo de semana subido a una catarata de agravios contra todo lo que disienta en algo con su línea de pensamiento . Ni hablar si se declaran francos opositores. Como liberal auto proclamado contiene la peligrosa contradicción de ser exasperante ante las miradas que el otro tiene de la realidad. Una lista, cada vez más amplia de colegas, vienen siendo descalificados, con adjetivaciones tales como “miserables , chorros, o parte de la casta”.

El mecanismo es de ataques directos , con lo que conlleva que vengar de parte de una primerísima investidura como reposteando o haciendo “me gusta2 a tuits de otros guerreros del cielo.  Un grupo de renombrados periodistas y analistas ha reaccionado con escudos defensivos de sus líneas editoriales.  Por ejemplo , Pablo Sirven se pregunta en La Nación: ¿Puede un un liberal en serio desear que un diario quiebre?. Esto apropósito de los ataques a Jorge Fontevecchia, a quien lo llama con el sobrenombre de “tinturelli”, y la disputa contiene varios capítulos , entre ellos una durísima editorial del Director de Perfil donde prácticamente sostiene que el gobierno libertario esta acabado. ¿ Existen excesos de liberta de expresión para un verdadero liberal? 

En los libros , tan citados por el presidente de los autores clásicos del liberalismo , seguramente no.En la realidad en una democracia existes fricciones , enojos mas o menos intensos y no se trata de apelar a exagerados miedos.  Tampoco a relajarse.

El primer mandatario también envió un mensaje a sus funcionarios tras el increíble traspié del diputado de LLA sobre la educación. Benegas Lynch no estuvo mal por haber menospreciado la obligatoriedad de la educación pública sino por haber ido a el programa de una periodista que “quiere destruir el espacio”. La periodista tampoco fue nombrada literalmente pero todos sabíamos de quien se trata. Sin embargo, pro gustos personales no tuvo tanta oleada de solidaridad. Fantino , quien le hizo la nota a Milei, luego se disculpó por haber dejado pasar  el agravio , pero lo hizo porque ella fue su compañera en Animales Sueltos.

Eduardo Van der Koy escribió sobre el peligrosos juego de espejos que está representando este perfil de presidente con el de Cristina en cuanto de elegir de “enemigos” a cierto sectores de la prensa. En tanto, Jorge Fernández Díaz viene advirtiendo sobre que también hay que estar alerta con los “populismos de derecha”. La reacción presidencial ante este planteo fue llamarlo “novelista”:  “Hay algunos imbéciles que hablan de populismo de derecha. Es una de las formas estúpidas de cortos intelectuales, que además se creen que son grandes porque publican libros y notas muy pomposas, y son bestias”. 

El clima de época no ha llegado aun a escraches callejeros , aunque lo antes descripto puede asemejarse a ese clima hostil del kirchnerismo, viniendo dela boca de la máxima magistratura.  Se abastece la atmósfera a diario con el portavoz de guerra , Manuel Adorni, a quien le encanta debatir opiniones con los acreditados de Casa de Gobierno y todo se reduce a “no la ven” para rematar el clima tuitero.

Organizaciones periodísticas como ADEPA señalaron que estos comportamientos del presidente generan un clima favorable para el acoso digital. Todo esto , seguramente, no le importará a quien se sigue comportando como un exitoso panelista de TV. ¿ Le importará al resto de la ciudadanía?

La frase atribuida al pensador francés Voltaire: ” Estoy en desacuerdo con lo que dices, pero defenderé hasta la muerte tu derecho a decirlo’, adquiere permanente vigencia en medio de los emperadores de la oscuridad.

Horacio Caride

 